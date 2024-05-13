Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JFHQ-DODIN and Marshall University break ground on National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    United States Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) and Marshall University broke ground on the academic institution's Institute for Cyber Security which will house the National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure (NCOE), Friday afternoon, May 17th, 2024. 

    The ceremony was attended by academic, industry, government, and community partners, as Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, commander of JFHQ-DODIN, United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), Director of Joint Staff for the West Virginia National Guard, Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle, and Marshall University President Brad Smith marked this important milestone. 

    The new facility complements a second NCoE location being developed with West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. Both efforts correlate with a key aspiration for the National Center of Excellence which would empower institutions to develop simulated real-time cyber range capabilities and customizable network security operations centers. Further, West Virginia [cyber] students would be connected to cyberspace operators in Fort Meade, MD– the Headquarters of USCYBERCOM and JFHQ-DODIN.

    JFHQ-DODIN is the U.S. Cyber Command component that leads the Department of Defense’s unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of Defense Information Network, commonly referred to as the DODIN. The Command’s mission covers a broad range of activities on behalf of USCYBERCOM, including proactive, threat-informed steps to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient – reducing cyber risk across the DODIN.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924094
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-QM802-4828
    Filename: DOD_110316201
    Length: 00:15:21
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US

    130th Airlift Wing
    USCYBERCOM
    JFHQ DODIN

