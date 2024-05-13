Cannon Air Force Base hosted a PFAS Virtual Townhall update held on May 14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924087
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-FY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315970
|Length:
|00:45:25
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cannon Air Force Base PFAS Virtual Townhall Update - May 14, 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
