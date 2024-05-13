Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon Air Force Base PFAS Virtual Townhall Update - May 14, 2024

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Cannon Air Force Base hosted a PFAS Virtual Townhall update held on May 14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924087
    VIRIN: 240514-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315970
    Length: 00:45:25
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Air Force Base PFAS Virtual Townhall Update - May 14, 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon Air Force Base
    PFAS

