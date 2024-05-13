Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord welcomes Air Force JROTC, ROTC cadets

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force ROTC and Junior ROTC cadets with the Central Washington University, Detachment 895; Oregon State University, Detachment 685, and Washington High School toured a C-17 Globemaster III and various locations around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2024. The cadets met 62d Airlift Wing Airmen and were introduced to various aviation career fields to experience the rapid global mobility mission first-hand. Team McChord hosts tours to give future Airmen the chance to experience various career opportunities. Tours for Junior ROTC and University ROTC cadets play an important role in educating and developing future Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924083
    VIRIN: 240510-F-PC602-2044
    Filename: DOD_110315924
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    JROTC
    jblm
    ROTC
    Team McChord
    CWU Det. 895
    OSU Det. 685

