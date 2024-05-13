Team McChord welcomes Air Force JROTC, ROTC cadets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force ROTC and Junior ROTC cadets with the Central Washington University, Detachment 895; Oregon State University, Detachment 685, and Washington High School toured a C-17 Globemaster III and various locations around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2024. The cadets met 62d Airlift Wing Airmen and were introduced to various aviation career fields to experience the rapid global mobility mission first-hand. Team McChord hosts tours to give future Airmen the chance to experience various career opportunities. Tours for Junior ROTC and University ROTC cadets play an important role in educating and developing future Airmen.