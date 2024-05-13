U.S. Air Force ROTC and Junior ROTC cadets with the Central Washington University, Detachment 895; Oregon State University, Detachment 685, and Washington High School toured a C-17 Globemaster III and various locations around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2024. The cadets met 62d Airlift Wing Airmen and were introduced to various aviation career fields to experience the rapid global mobility mission first-hand. Team McChord hosts tours to give future Airmen the chance to experience various career opportunities. Tours for Junior ROTC and University ROTC cadets play an important role in educating and developing future Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924083
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-PC602-2044
|Filename:
|DOD_110315924
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team McChord welcomes Air Force JROTC, ROTC cadets, by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT