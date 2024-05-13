Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts morning colors ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division host a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The division hosts the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors across the division for outstanding performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924079
    VIRIN: 240517-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315857
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts morning colors ceremony, by LCpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Blue Diamond
    Morning Colors
    1st Marine Division
    Marines

