Georgia National Guard Black Hawk helicopters of the 78th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly over of Canton National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. May 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924068
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-AQ105-2565
|Filename:
|DOD_110315779
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CANTON, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Cemetery Fly Over, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
