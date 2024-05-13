Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Cemetery Fly Over

    CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia National Guard Black Hawk helicopters of the 78th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly over of Canton National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. May 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924068
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AQ105-2565
    Filename: DOD_110315779
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CANTON, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Cemetery Fly Over, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    National Cemetery

