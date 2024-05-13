CMSAF: Change Agents

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With historic and monumental change occurring in the Air Force to ready the force for any and all future conflict in an era of great power competition, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi details the necessity of finding "change agents" and giving them room to grow. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)