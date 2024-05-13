Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF: Change Agents

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    With historic and monumental change occurring in the Air Force to ready the force for any and all future conflict in an era of great power competition, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi details the necessity of finding "change agents" and giving them room to grow. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924063
    VIRIN: 240516-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315759
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF: Change Agents, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Air University
    SNCO Academy
    Great Power Competition
    David Flosi

