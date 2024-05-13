Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19AW Suicide Prevention and Awareness Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AR, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing

    19AW Suicide Prevention and Awareness program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924060
    VIRIN: 231130-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315742
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: AR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19AW Suicide Prevention and Awareness Reel, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT