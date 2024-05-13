Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Region One Best Warrior Competition

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the New York and Connecticut National Guards took the top slots in the Region Best Warrior Competition which wrapped up in lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 16. New York Army National Guard Spc. Peter Fillion, a member of C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment placed first in the enlisted Soldier category. Connecticut National Guard Staff Sgt. Curtis Ruckey, an infantryman assigned to the 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, was named the winner of the Best Non-Commissioned Officer award.  Sixteen Soldiers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire,
    Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with eight Soldiers competing in the non-commissioned officer and eight in the junior enlisted categories, vied for a chance to represent the region in the national competition later this year in Vermont.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924056
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-YI636-4829
    Filename: DOD_110315677
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NY, US

    This work, 2024 Region One Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS

    Best Warrior competition
    138th PAD
    NYNG
    2024 Region One Best Warrior Competition
    2024 R1 BWC

