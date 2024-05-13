2024 Region One Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924056" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the New York and Connecticut National Guards took the top slots in the Region Best Warrior Competition which wrapped up in lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 16. New York Army National Guard Spc. Peter Fillion, a member of C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment placed first in the enlisted Soldier category. Connecticut National Guard Staff Sgt. Curtis Ruckey, an infantryman assigned to the 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, was named the winner of the Best Non-Commissioned Officer award. Sixteen Soldiers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire,

Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with eight Soldiers competing in the non-commissioned officer and eight in the junior enlisted categories, vied for a chance to represent the region in the national competition later this year in Vermont.