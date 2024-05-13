Soldiers from the New York and Connecticut National Guards took the top slots in the Region Best Warrior Competition which wrapped up in lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 16. New York Army National Guard Spc. Peter Fillion, a member of C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment placed first in the enlisted Soldier category. Connecticut National Guard Staff Sgt. Curtis Ruckey, an infantryman assigned to the 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, was named the winner of the Best Non-Commissioned Officer award. Sixteen Soldiers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire,
Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with eight Soldiers competing in the non-commissioned officer and eight in the junior enlisted categories, vied for a chance to represent the region in the national competition later this year in Vermont.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924056
|VIRIN:
|240513-Z-YI636-4829
|Filename:
|DOD_110315677
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Region One Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT