2nd MAW Change of Command Ceremony 2024

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict to Maj. Gen. William H. Swan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza, Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike, SSgt. Theodore Bergen)
|05.16.2024
Date Posted: 05.17.2024
|B-Roll
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
