Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MAW Change of Command Ceremony 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Theodore Bergan, Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza and Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict to Maj. Gen. William H. Swan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza, Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike, SSgt. Theodore Bergen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924054
    VIRIN: 240516-M-NM793-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315659
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW Change of Command Ceremony 2024, by SSgt Theodore Bergan, LCpl David Ornelas-Baeza and Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Change of command
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT