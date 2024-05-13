Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard urges maritime safety through proper radio use

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command duty officer, urges the proper use of maritime radios to help prevent false alerts and reduce unnecessary radio chatter on VHF-FM channel 16 at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville May 13, 2024. Channel 16 is designated by the Federal Communications Commission as the national distress, safety, and calling frequency and should not be used when performing radio checks. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924053
    VIRIN: 240613-G-VY010-2001
    Filename: DOD_110315629
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    maritime safety
    Coast Guard
    Sector Jacksonville
    Radio Check

