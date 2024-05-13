U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, test their skills through notional exercises and tactical scenarios at the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22-25, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924033
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-YN654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315392
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer, by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT