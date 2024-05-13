3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, test their skills through notional exercises and tactical scenarios at the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22-25, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)