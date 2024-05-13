Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, test their skills through notional exercises and tactical scenarios at the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22-25, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924033
    VIRIN: 240525-M-YN654-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315392
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    Marines, 1st Marine Division, V34, Infantry, Blue Diamond, Infantry Immersion Trainer

