    229th Cyber Operations Squadron - TSgt Alvin Interview

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Dan DiPietro 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Meet TSgt Jonathan Alvin from the 229th Cyberspace Operations Squadron! Discover how our #VTANG experts are leading the charge in cyber operations education and training. From developing cutting-edge courses to pioneering virtual training, the 229th COS is at the forefront of preparing the Total Force to tackle tomorrow’s cyber challenges.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard

