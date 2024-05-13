Logos Made for the NJROTC at Churchill County Highschool at Fallon, NV.
This is with the NAVY Intro and the later part the US Flag n Eagle with NJROTC seal.
Feel free to use it in any NJROTC or related production.
Vivian Jusino- ROTC Teacher
Keith Bryska - NJROTC Instructor
Video by Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924030
|VIRIN:
|240508-D-KF756-8833
|Filename:
|DOD_110315315
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVY n NJROTC Intro, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
