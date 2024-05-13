Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Logos Made for the NJROTC at Churchill County Highschool at Fallon, NV.
    This is with the NAVY Intro and the later part the US Flag n Eagle with NJROTC seal.
    Feel free to use it in any NJROTC or related production.

    Vivian Jusino- ROTC Teacher
    Keith Bryska - NJROTC Instructor

    Video by Klanderud

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924030
    VIRIN: 240508-D-KF756-8833
    Filename: DOD_110315315
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FALLON, NV, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVY n NJROTC Intro, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    NJROTC
    NAS Fallon
    Navy
    NAWDC
    NAS Fallon Nevada

