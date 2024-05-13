Logos Made for the NJROTC at Churchill County Highschool at Fallon, NV. Slight scaling changes in the CCSD logo as compared to the NJROTC Awards Ceremony video. but you are welcome to use it for any other school or JROTC productions.
Vivian Jusino- ROTC Teacher
Keith Bryska - NJROTC Instructor
Video by Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924023
|VIRIN:
|240508-D-KF756-3486
|Filename:
|DOD_110315262
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fallon NJROTC- CCSD n CCHS Logos, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
