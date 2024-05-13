USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment

The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 17, 2024, marking their final deployment. Leyte Gulf deployed to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit-drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducted theater security cooperation visits. Constructed in 1985 and commissioned in 1987, Leyte Gulf is named after the decisive World War II battle in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924022
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-CW427-9396
|Filename:
|DOD_110315228
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
