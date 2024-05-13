Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 17, 2024, marking their final deployment. Leyte Gulf deployed to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit-drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducted theater security cooperation visits. Constructed in 1985 and commissioned in 1987, Leyte Gulf is named after the decisive World War II battle in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924022
    VIRIN: 240517-N-CW427-9396
    Filename: DOD_110315228
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Leyte Gulf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT