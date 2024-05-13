2024 APR CCSS: S03: Pediatric Immunizations: Current and Future Considerations. (Part 1 of 2). Presented by Cecilia Mikita, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.A.A.I. and Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, M.D., M.P.H.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924015
|VIRIN:
|240404-O-TR044-3660
|Filename:
|DOD_110315078
|Length:
|00:52:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, APR 2024 CCSS, S03, Part 1, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT