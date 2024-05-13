U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, U.S. Army South Women Peace, and Security (WPS) Gender Advisor, and Barbados Coast Guard Lt. Karen Carvalho, Barbados Defence Force lead WPS planner, discuss the highlights of WPS in Barbados during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923976
|VIRIN:
|240515-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110314509
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tradewinds 24 highlights Women, Peace, and Security initiative in Barbados, by PO3 Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT