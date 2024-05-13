Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 24 highlights Women, Peace, and Security initiative in Barbados

    BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, U.S. Army South Women Peace, and Security (WPS) Gender Advisor, and Barbados Coast Guard Lt. Karen Carvalho, Barbados Defence Force lead WPS planner, discuss the highlights of WPS in Barbados during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923976
    VIRIN: 240515-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110314509
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 24 highlights Women, Peace, and Security initiative in Barbados, by PO3 Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women
    Barbados
    WPS
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

