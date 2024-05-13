International students at Defense Information School (DINFOS) participate in a remote interview at the studios of Defense Media Activity (DMA) in Fort George G. Meade Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 08:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|923967
|VIRIN:
|240516-O-WO545-4109
|Filename:
|DOD_110314402
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|FT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2405161304 DINFOS INTL NAKEEMPA, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
