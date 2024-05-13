Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    05.08.2024

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, participate to Opening Ceremony of 10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenia Armed Forces 2024 in Postojna, May 8, 2024.
    The SAF Best Squad Competition is a competition of squads with international participation. The focus is on regional cooperation – the Central European region after the division of EUCOM, which includes Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and the countries of Austria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Colorado National Guard as State partner is also involved.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923966
    VIRIN: 240508-A-YG900-1000
    Filename: DOD_110314401
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI

    Nato
    Sky Soldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF

