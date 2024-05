Broll footage of 480th FS at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Baseduring Astral Knight 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923956" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing preparing an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a flight during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2024. When adversaries know the U.S. Air Force can employ airpower in a contested environment, side-by-side with capable Ally and partner forces, they are more likely to respect national sovereignty and make decisions that improve global safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)