Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing preparing an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a flight during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2024. When adversaries know the U.S. Air Force can employ airpower in a contested environment, side-by-side with capable Ally and partner forces, they are more likely to respect national sovereignty and make decisions that improve global safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923956
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110314257
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll footage of 480th FS at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Baseduring Astral Knight 24, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
