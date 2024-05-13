Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll footage of 480th FS at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Baseduring Astral Knight 24

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing preparing an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a flight during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2024. When adversaries know the U.S. Air Force can employ airpower in a contested environment, side-by-side with capable Ally and partner forces, they are more likely to respect national sovereignty and make decisions that improve global safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923956
    VIRIN: 240516-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110314257
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Broll footage of 480th FS at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Baseduring Astral Knight 24, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AK24, Astral Knight 24, USAFE, EUCOM, 52nd FW

