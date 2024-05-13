Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing conducting aircraft safety familiarization with members of the NATO Fire Department during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2024. Exercise AK24 is an investment in the ability for NATO Allies to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923951
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-GY077-1553
|Filename:
|DOD_110314226
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHE, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th FGS and 52nd MXS conduct aircraft familiarization with NATO Fire Department, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
