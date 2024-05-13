480th FGS and 52nd MXS conduct aircraft familiarization with NATO Fire Department

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923951" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing conducting aircraft safety familiarization with members of the NATO Fire Department during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2024. Exercise AK24 is an investment in the ability for NATO Allies to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)