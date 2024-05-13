NATO proves ability to respond to aggression

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercises Clean Care and Vigorous Warrior 2024 combined chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense with military medical care this year to train 1,600 soldiers from 35 NATO ally and partner nations April 28 to May 9 at the Bakony Combat Training Center in Hungary. Dozens of medical and CBRN units deployed from across Europe and North America to participate using a complex training scenario with hundreds of simulated casualties every day to represent a potential NATO Article 5 operation.