    NATO proves ability to respond to aggression

    BAKONYKUTI, HUNGARY

    05.17.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Exercises Clean Care and Vigorous Warrior 2024 combined chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense with military medical care this year to train 1,600 soldiers from 35 NATO ally and partner nations April 28 to May 9 at the Bakony Combat Training Center in Hungary. Dozens of medical and CBRN units deployed from across Europe and North America to participate using a complex training scenario with hundreds of simulated casualties every day to represent a potential NATO Article 5 operation.

    Location: BAKONYKUTI, HU

