Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Fighter Wing tests adaptability during Astral Knight 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing constructing tents during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923947
    VIRIN: 240513-F-GY077-1054
    Filename: DOD_110314195
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing tests adaptability during Astral Knight 24, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AK24, Astral Knight 24, USAFE, EUCOM, 52nd FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT