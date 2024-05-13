52nd Fighter Wing tests adaptability during Astral Knight 24

Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing constructing tents during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923947
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-GY077-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_110314195
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
