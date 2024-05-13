52nd LRS unloads equipment during AK24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unloading equipment during Astral Knight 24 at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The recovery and response objectives center on restoring combat operational capability to main operating bases, if attacked, while simultaneously conducting offensive strikes from dispersed and forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)