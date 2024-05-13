Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosts the LEAP ACE course, enhancing Air Force personnel's language and cultural skills in an aviation context May 13, 2024. The scholars were joined by Romanian, Ukrainian, and Polish speakers, fostering a diverse and collaborative training environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 07:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923942
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-AB266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110314174
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts LEAP ACE Course, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
