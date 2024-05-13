Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall hosts LEAP ACE Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosts the LEAP ACE course, enhancing Air Force personnel's language and cultural skills in an aviation context May 13, 2024. The scholars were joined by Romanian, Ukrainian, and Polish speakers, fostering a diverse and collaborative training environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 07:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923942
    VIRIN: 240513-F-AB266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110314174
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts LEAP ACE Course, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    LEAP
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100thARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT