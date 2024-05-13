Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Swift Response 24 Day Seven

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KECSKEMET, HUNGARY

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Swift Response 24 at Hungarian Defense Forces 101st Aviation Wing, Hungary, May 10, 2024. SR24 is a series of multinational interoperability exercises under DEFENDER 24 led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to advance Agile Combat Employment capabilities in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923941
    VIRIN: 240510-F-GK375-4670
    Filename: DOD_110314166
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KECSKEMET, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response 24 Day Seven, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DefenderEurope
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT