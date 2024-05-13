Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs visits Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, conducts a visit to Camp Herkus, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Wallander visited the camp to observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities, and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Zackery Babcock)