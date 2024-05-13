Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, conducts a visit to Camp Herkus, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Wallander visited the camp to observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities, and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Zackery Babcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 07:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923940
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-AN641-9385
|Filename:
|DOD_110314116
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs visits Lithuania, by CPT Zackery Babcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT