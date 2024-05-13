Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs visits Lithuania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Capt. Zackery Babcock 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, conducts a visit to Camp Herkus, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Wallander visited the camp to observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities, and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923940
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AN641-9385
    Filename: DOD_110314116
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs visits Lithuania, by CPT Zackery Babcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT