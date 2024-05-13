The b-roll package highlights U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 10-14, 2024. AK24 enhances movement, maneuverability and integration between U.S. Allies and partners showcasing USAFE’s investment in advanced sensors, radars and surveillance technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|05.14.2024
|05.17.2024 04:19
|B-Roll
|923929
|240514-F-SH233-7437
|DOD_110313828
|00:02:05
|CAMPIA TURZII, RO
|3
|3
This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 Câmpia Turzii B-Roll, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
