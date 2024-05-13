Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Câmpia Turzii B-Roll

    CAMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.14.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The b-roll package highlights U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 10-14, 2024. AK24 enhances movement, maneuverability and integration between U.S. Allies and partners showcasing USAFE’s investment in advanced sensors, radars and surveillance technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923929
    VIRIN: 240514-F-SH233-7437
    Filename: DOD_110313828
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

