U.S. Naval Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Forces Africa, and the Ghanaian Navy tri-chair the African Maritime Forces Summit / Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana from April 29 to May 2, 2024. This historic conference brings together service chiefs and senior leaders of allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries. Attendees discuss aspects of naval capabilities such as promoting shared awareness, interoperability, and crisis response capabilities, shared security objectives, and capacity building to improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923924
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-M0344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110313754
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024, by GySgt Donato Maffin and Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT