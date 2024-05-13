AMFS/NILS-A 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Naval Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Forces Africa, and the Ghanaian Navy tri-chair the African Maritime Forces Summit / Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana from April 29 to May 2, 2024. This historic conference brings together service chiefs and senior leaders of allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries. Attendees discuss aspects of naval capabilities such as promoting shared awareness, interoperability, and crisis response capabilities, shared security objectives, and capacity building to improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)