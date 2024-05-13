Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMFS/NILS-A 2024

    ACCRA, GHANA

    05.17.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Naval Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Forces Africa, and the Ghanaian Navy tri-chair the African Maritime Forces Summit / Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana from April 29 to May 2, 2024. This historic conference brings together service chiefs and senior leaders of allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries. Attendees discuss aspects of naval capabilities such as promoting shared awareness, interoperability, and crisis response capabilities, shared security objectives, and capacity building to improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923924
    VIRIN: 240516-M-M0344-1001
    Filename: DOD_110313754
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024, by GySgt Donato Maffin and Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAF
    AFRICOM
    Maritime Security
    Ghana
    MFEA
    AMFS/NILS-A24

