    Ft Hamilton Recognizes Community Supporters

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Military personnel, civilians, community leaders and various friends of the garrison community, gathered May 11, 2024, for U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Summer Reception and Good Neighbor Awards presentation held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.

    This year's theme, "The Arts of New York," treated guests to diverse types of foods found throughout New York City and Long Island, a dance performance, musical entertainment, and a selection of historical artwork, which are all aspects that make New York famous.

    (U.S. Army photos/video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs and Brianna Clay, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923915
    VIRIN: 240511-A-LO645-7272
    Filename: DOD_110313589
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US

    Brooklyn
    Community Leaders
    Community Engagement
    Good Neighbor Award
    USAG Fort Hamilton

