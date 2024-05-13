Ft Hamilton Recognizes Community Supporters

Military personnel, civilians, community leaders and various friends of the garrison community, gathered May 11, 2024, for U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Summer Reception and Good Neighbor Awards presentation held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.
This year's theme, "The Arts of New York," treated guests to diverse types of foods found throughout New York City and Long Island, a dance performance, musical entertainment, and a selection of historical artwork, which are all aspects that make New York famous.
(U.S. Army photos/video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs and Brianna Clay, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Public Affairs)
