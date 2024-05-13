Fuerzas Comando 24 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Special Forces competitors from the militaries of seventeen nations attend the opening ceremony for Fuerzas Comando 24 at the National Police Academy in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 13, 2024. FC24 is designed to promote military-to-military relationships, increase training knowledge, and improve regional security, all through friendly competition.



B-roll contains footage of FC24 opening ceremony, featuring competitors from the United States, Panama, Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Peru, Jamaica, El Salvador, Belize, Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guatemala.