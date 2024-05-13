Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters Host 'Our Community Salutes' Swear in ceremony

    TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, take the oath of enlistment at the Our Community Salutes ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J., on May 13, 2024. The Community Salutes ceremony is a way for all branches across the Department of Defense to celebrate the next generation of service members taking the oath of enlistment. This ceremony allows the National Guard and the community to celebrate and cultivate the bonds that tie soldiers to the community, showcasing how the New Jersey National Guard is an institution of people who "live here" and "serve here." (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923911
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AA072-6898
    Filename: DOD_110313544
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: TEANECK, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters Host 'Our Community Salutes' Swear in ceremony, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Graduation Ceremony

    TAGS

    Marine
    Enlistment
    Airforce
    Graduation
    U.S. Army
    National Guard

