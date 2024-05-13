New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters Host 'Our Community Salutes' Swear in ceremony

U.S. soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, take the oath of enlistment at the Our Community Salutes ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J., on May 13, 2024. The Community Salutes ceremony is a way for all branches across the Department of Defense to celebrate the next generation of service members taking the oath of enlistment. This ceremony allows the National Guard and the community to celebrate and cultivate the bonds that tie soldiers to the community, showcasing how the New Jersey National Guard is an institution of people who "live here" and "serve here." (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|05.16.2024
|05.16.2024 21:56
|Package
|923911
|240516-A-AA072-6898
|DOD_110313544
|00:02:47
|TEANECK, NJ, US
|0
|0
