New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters Host 'Our Community Salutes' Swear in ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, take the oath of enlistment at the Our Community Salutes ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J., on May 13, 2024. The Community Salutes ceremony is a way for all branches across the Department of Defense to celebrate the next generation of service members taking the oath of enlistment. This ceremony allows the National Guard and the community to celebrate and cultivate the bonds that tie soldiers to the community, showcasing how the New Jersey National Guard is an institution of people who "live here" and "serve here." (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)