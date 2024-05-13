Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gobi Wolf 2024 Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar A-Roll

    MONGOLIA

    05.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Gobi Wolf 2024 is a four-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from the Mongolian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923908
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-KX552-1004
    Filename: DOD_110313483
    Length: 00:10:56
    Location: MN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gobi Wolf 2024 Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar A-Roll, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod

