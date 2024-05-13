Gobi Wolf 2024 Closing Ceremony B-Roll

Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 concluded May 10, with a closing ceremony a in the city of Choibalsan in the Dornod Province, Mongolia. Gobi Wolf 2024 was a four-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from the Mongolian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
|05.10.2024
|05.16.2024 21:20
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MN
