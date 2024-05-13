U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a company level field exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 9-14, 2024. The exercise prepared Marines for future exercises and operations by conducting offensive and defensive training scenarios within an austere training environment to improve tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Our Last Stand by Niklas Johansson.
|05.15.2024
|05.16.2024 20:58
|Video Productions
|923905
|240515-M-IP954-2001
|DOD_110313429
|00:00:30
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|3
|3
This work, Reel: MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in field training exercise, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
