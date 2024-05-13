Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), operate sUAS

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, pilot multiple small unmanned aircraft system at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 16, 2024. Marines rehearsed flying various hand-launched, sUAS designed for surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923904
    VIRIN: 240516-M-HW569-2001
    Filename: DOD_110313421
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Darwin
    MRF-D
    SUAS
    USMCNews

