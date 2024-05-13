Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIRAIN: joint training for the future fight

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from March Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2024. HIRAIN is the process of identifying an enemy target from forward observation points and unmanned aerial vehicles, seizing key terrain for an aerial landing, inserting HIMARS using aircraft, destroying the target and retrograding back to a secure location. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 20:03
    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    HIMARS
    Blue Diamond
    air force
    1st MarDiv
    11th Marines
    HIRAIN

