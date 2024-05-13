HIRAIN: joint training for the future fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from March Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2024. HIRAIN is the process of identifying an enemy target from forward observation points and unmanned aerial vehicles, seizing key terrain for an aerial landing, inserting HIMARS using aircraft, destroying the target and retrograding back to a secure location. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)