U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from March Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2024. HIRAIN is the process of identifying an enemy target from forward observation points and unmanned aerial vehicles, seizing key terrain for an aerial landing, inserting HIMARS using aircraft, destroying the target and retrograding back to a secure location. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 20:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923890
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-KG021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110313192
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HIRAIN: joint training for the future fight, by Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
