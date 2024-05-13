2024 Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We recognize and celebrate Friday, May 17, 2024 as Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day. This event kicks off National Safe Boating Week, which is May 18 – 24, 2024. Here at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District in Galveston, Texas, we want to show our water safety pride! This short social media video highlights the Galveston District’s commitment to water safety. U.S. Army video by Luke Waack and Trevor Welsh