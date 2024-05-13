Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Luke Waack and Trevor Welsh

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    We recognize and celebrate Friday, May 17, 2024 as Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day. This event kicks off National Safe Boating Week, which is May 18 – 24, 2024. Here at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District in Galveston, Texas, we want to show our water safety pride! This short social media video highlights the Galveston District’s commitment to water safety. U.S. Army video by Luke Waack and Trevor Welsh

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923889
    VIRIN: 240516-A-ZS026-7311
    Filename: DOD_110313187
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Life Jacket
    Please Wear It

