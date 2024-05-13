Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman Rocks Out

    MO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Air Force Entertainment LIVE STAGE brought the Spring Rock-Fest Concert Tour featuring Everclear, Fuel and Hoobastank to Whiteman Air Force Base!

    The event included at least 1-hour performances from each of the bands allowing Team Whiteman members to let loose listening to some Rock'n'Roll as well as enjoying food trucks, axe throwing and bouncy castles.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923885
    VIRIN: 240511-F-SZ986-3827
    Filename: DOD_110313082
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Fuel
    Whiteman
    Hoobastank
    Everclear
    Anthony Hetlage
    Spring Rock-Fest Concert Tour

