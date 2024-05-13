Team Whiteman Rocks Out

Air Force Entertainment LIVE STAGE brought the Spring Rock-Fest Concert Tour featuring Everclear, Fuel and Hoobastank to Whiteman Air Force Base!
The event included at least 1-hour performances from each of the bands allowing Team Whiteman members to let loose listening to some Rock'n'Roll as well as enjoying food trucks, axe throwing and bouncy castles.
|05.11.2024
|05.16.2024 17:21
|Package
|923885
|240511-F-SZ986-3827
|DOD_110313082
|00:01:37
|MO, US
|1
|1
