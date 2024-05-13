Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tank Cleaning Open House Welcome Video

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), and
    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, NCTF-RH, welcome open house guests, discuss tank cleaning procedures and current operations for the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Krystal Diaz)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923884
    VIRIN: 240513-N-MK588-2002
    Filename: DOD_110313079
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

