Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), and
Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, NCTF-RH, welcome open house guests, discuss tank cleaning procedures and current operations for the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Krystal Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923884
|VIRIN:
|240513-N-MK588-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110313079
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tank Cleaning Open House Welcome Video, by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
