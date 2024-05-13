Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fast Brrreak spotlight video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A video highlighting the Fast Brrreak restaurant at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923880
    VIRIN: 240424-F-NC910-1001
    Filename: DOD_110312963
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast Brrreak spotlight video, by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    restaurant
    highlight
    Davis-Monthan
    Fast Brrreak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT