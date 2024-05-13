Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 8 provides daily installation and mission support services to Air Combat Command so they can posture and generate combat-ready forces to project air power worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|923877
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-F3406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110312919
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC Detachment 8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT