    AFIMSC Detachment 8

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 8 provides daily installation and mission support services to Air Combat Command so they can posture and generate combat-ready forces to project air power worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 923877
    VIRIN: 240422-F-F3406-1001
    Filename: DOD_110312919
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Detachment 8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Detachment 8
    AFIMSC
    AFIMSCDETS

