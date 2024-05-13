Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Brandon Teague, commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Lt. Col. Rob Smith, commander of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2024. The presentation entailed forging Indo-Pacific alliances and strengthening security through multi-domain operations and strategic collaboration. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923875
    VIRIN: 240516-A-CJ630-9318
    Filename: DOD_110312881
    Length: 00:25:55
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANPAC2024, LANPAC, LANPAC24, USARPAC, USARMY, PARTNERS & ALLIES, INDO-PACIFIC, 5thSFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT