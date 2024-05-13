Col. Brandon Teague, commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Lt. Col. Rob Smith, commander of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2024. The presentation entailed forging Indo-Pacific alliances and strengthening security through multi-domain operations and strategic collaboration. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923875
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-CJ630-9318
|Filename:
|DOD_110312881
|Length:
|00:25:55
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
