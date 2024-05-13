Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Col. Brandon Teague, commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Lt. Col. Rob Smith, commander of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2024. The presentation entailed forging Indo-Pacific alliances and strengthening security through multi-domain operations and strategic collaboration. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)