    Bridgechat May '24: Standards

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Commands May Bridgechat is "Standards". U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Standards
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    Bridgechat

