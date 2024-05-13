Video tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill at Halawa, Hawaii in May 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923865
|VIRIN:
|240510-N-IS471-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110312768
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HALAWA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Hill Tour May 2024, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
