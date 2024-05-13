Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Tour May 2024

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Video tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill at Halawa, Hawaii in May 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923865
    VIRIN: 240510-N-IS471-2001
    Filename: DOD_110312768
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Tour May 2024, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    Red Hill Tour

