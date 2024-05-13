Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Civil affairs team conducts introduction at African Lion 2024 in Ghana

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army civil affairs soldiers assigned to the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct a course introduction for the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AFRICOM’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise, African Lion. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo)

    Shot List:
    1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaians signing in
    2. (05:02) CLOSE SHOT: Shot of African Lion patch
    3. (09:01) LONG SHOT: Maj. Stachura talking to the Ghanaians
    4. (14:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Over the shoulder of GAF soldier taking notes
    5. (19:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Stachura talking to the Ghanaians
    6. (24:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan of GAF Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923859
    VIRIN: 240515-A-HK152-3005
    Filename: DOD_110312695
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, BROLL: Civil affairs team conducts introduction at African Lion 2024 in Ghana, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, Ghana Armed Forces

