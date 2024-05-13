Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreckage Removal

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal on the M/V DALI as they prepare to refloat the vessel, May 15, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.

    Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923858
    VIRIN: 240515-A-ZT698-2458
    Filename: DOD_110312621
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    USACE
    Key Bridge Response 2024

