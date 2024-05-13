Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal on the M/V DALI as they prepare to refloat the vessel, May 15, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.
Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923858
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-ZT698-2458
|Filename:
|DOD_110312621
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wreckage Removal, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT