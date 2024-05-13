See how the 18th Medical Command utilizes Army Medicine through campaigning, global health engagements and modernization experimentations to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923857
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-xh946-9106
|PIN:
|2024
|Filename:
|DOD_110312619
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Medical Command Official Video 2024, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of the Army
LEAVE A COMMENT