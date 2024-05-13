Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Medical Command Official Video 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    See how the 18th Medical Command utilizes Army Medicine through campaigning, global health engagements and modernization experimentations to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923857
    VIRIN: 240516-A-xh946-9106
    PIN: 2024
    Filename: DOD_110312619
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

    This work, 18th Medical Command Official Video 2024, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Army

    Making A Difference
    Army Medicine
    Be All You Can Be
    LANPAC 2024

