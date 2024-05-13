Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCID 2024 Welcome Video

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Video featuring Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, AFLCMC Commander, welcoming individuals to attend LCID. Life Cycle Industry Days is at the end of July each year in Dayton, Ohio. https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/LCID/

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923855
    VIRIN: 240501-F-FC975-5238
    Filename: DOD_110312615
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    AFLCMC
    LCID

