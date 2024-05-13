LCID 2024 Welcome Video

Video featuring Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, AFLCMC Commander, welcoming individuals to attend LCID. Life Cycle Industry Days is at the end of July each year in Dayton, Ohio. https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/LCID/
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 15:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923855
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-FC975-5238
|Filename:
|DOD_110312615
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
