Demolition of Braddock Locks and Dam

Controlled demolition video of dam at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 2 in Braddock, Pennsylvania in March 2004. In 2004, the Pittsburgh District converted the facility near Braddock from a fixed-crest dam, which is submerged underwater, into a gated dam. The new dam raised the original upstream pool level by three feet. The fixed crest in Braddock was originally built in 1902. It was more than 100 years old when the gated dam replaced it.