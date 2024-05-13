Controlled demolition video of dam at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 2 in Braddock, Pennsylvania in March 2004. In 2004, the Pittsburgh District converted the facility near Braddock from a fixed-crest dam, which is submerged underwater, into a gated dam. The new dam raised the original upstream pool level by three feet. The fixed crest in Braddock was originally built in 1902. It was more than 100 years old when the gated dam replaced it.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2004
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923854
|VIRIN:
|040324-O-TI382-3959
|Filename:
|DOD_110312529
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Demolition of Braddock Locks and Dam, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT